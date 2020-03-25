_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - After Kayole residents raised an alarm on social media over a shop in Nyama Villa area where kids go to buy drugs, NTV’s investigation team went to the area and filmed secretly, confirming that what the residents were saying is true.





School kids were caught on camera going to the shop that is branded “Candy Shop” to buy bhang and other hard drugs.





There are sweets and ice-creams on the shop’s display but drug peddling is the main business that goes on there.





The peddlers enjoy protection from rogue cops and that’s why they operate in broad daylight without fear.





See video courtesy of NTV.



