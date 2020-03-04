



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - Detectives' attempt to uncover the mystery murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to the office of Deputy President William Ruto, has hit a brick wall.





According to reports, the case was reportedly put on breaks as the detectives grapple with a dead-end over the officer's erased phone data.





The officers have concluded that data on the slain officer's phone was intentionally cleared in a deliberate murder scheme that was intended to leave no trace.





“Everything was well-planned to appear like a suicide.”





“Sending money to his family, leaving behind a suicide note, making his bed and leaving the gun next to his body,” one of the detectives stated.





They had concluded that three people who were well known to him were behind his murder and placed the gun under his chin before shooting him.





The sleuths noted that after committing the heinous act, the suspects then laid him in bed, wrote the note and placed the gun next to him to make it appear like he had committed suicide.





The deceased is believed to have been murdered on Tuesday, February 18, a day before he was scheduled to record a statement with the DCI in connection with fake Ksh39 billion arms deal on Wednesday, February 19.





The body was then found at his Imara Daima home on February 20.





His statement was important in the case because he was the man in charge of security at the DP's office the day former Sports CS Rashid Echesa held a meeting in one of its halls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST