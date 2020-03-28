_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Our client is in the Banking / ICT Industry seeking to recruit highly motivated

Call Centre Agents

to join their team.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Follow communication “scripts” when handling different topics Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue and provide solutions and/or alternatives Build sustainable relationships and engage customers by taking the extra mile

· Keep records of all conversations in our call centre database in a comprehensible way.

· Frequently attend educational seminars to improve knowledge and performance level

· Understand the importance and impact of first contact resolution

· Provide timely notifications to Supervisor / Team leader of negative trends, urgency of issue, or extent of required follow up.

· Resolving customer queries on first contact and keeping the promise of query / problem resolution for escalated cases.

· Confirm client information and update on existing databases.

· Update Product Frequently Asked Questions

· Maintains communication equipment by reporting problems.

Job Specifications

· Diploma or Certificate in Customer care or any other field

· At least 1-2 Years’ experience in the Banking / ICT Sector

Knowledge and Competencies (State Skills, Abilities & Traits Required)

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Dynamic, analytical and self-driven individual with the ability to work under pressure.

· Ability to execute, make decisions, develop strategy, critical thinkers and build relations.

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to fkariuki@flexi-personnel.com by 1st April 2020 indicating your current gross salary and benefits.