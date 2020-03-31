_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has painted a grim picture of the likely scenario regarding to Coronavirus pandemic.





Speaking yesterday, Ministry of Health Director-General Patrick Amoth stated that initial projections showed the total number of Coronavirus cases in Kenya could rise to 10,000 by the end of April 2020.





According to Amoth, by mid next month, the total number of confirmed cases will be 5,000 and 10,000 by the end of April.





On his part, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to be extra careful as the country enters the worst phase of COVID-19.





He went on to announce that there were 50 cases of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, going on to reveal that the government was going to introduce new stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus.





This comes as Deputy President William Ruto has announced plans to transform 940 public institutions to hospitals to handle the upsurge of COVID-19 cases.





