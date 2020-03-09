_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 9, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to make good their threat of floating an impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto.





Murkomen threw cold water on the intended procedure and termed it as one that could not see the light of day once presented before MPs for deliberation.





He was responding to Senate Minority Leader James Orengo who on Saturday, March 7, hinted that he would paddle an ouster motion against Ruto in two weeks’ time due corruption associated with the DP and gross misconduct.





"The good thing with ODM is that they can’t hide these things for too long.”





“They have confirmed the plans that the DP hinted yesterday.”





“Bring on!" Murkomen twitted.





While addressing mourners in Nakuru during burial of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the DP claimed that powerful forces within the government were being used to discredit his office.





He singled out the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as an agency that had been fashioned to cut him to size and frustrate his political bid.





Soy MP Caleb Kositay, who is allied to Ruto, has also scoffed at the motion and dimmed the possibility of both ODM and Team Kieleweke MPs raising two thirds majority to impeach the DP.





"Any kind of impeachment needs a two thirds majority vote and as things stand now, they cannot meet such a threshold," Kositany stated.



