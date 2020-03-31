_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - A brave Luo woman has shocked Kenyans after she killed a python single-handedly.





Many people would scream for help and run way away for their dear lives if they happen to come across a python in their homesteads but this woman confronted the huge python and killed it.





The python had reportedly swallowed her chicken.









Watch video of the brave woman.