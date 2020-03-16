_________________________________________________________________________

Lintons Beauty World





Job Title: Branch Manager

Report To: Reconciliation Accountant

Do you have a line management responsibility? Yes

Result Areas

1. Verify and post product/service, quantity at POS.

2. Receive payment by cash, visa/master credit cards, Li gift vouchers, Mpesa ( buy goods and services).

3. Issue receipts, and/or change due to customers and packaging of the products. Issue Etr receipts attached to the sales receipt.

4. Pack customer products, receipts into Li packing bags

5. Maintain clean and orderly checkout counters.

6. Answer customers’ questions, and provide information on procedures or policies.

7. Resolve customer complaints in conjunction with the manager.

8. Collection of client email addresses and phone numbers for use by marketing department.

9. Outlets telephone management, receiving calls, and making sure machines and phones are fully charged.

10. Filling receipts and banks deposit slips.

11. End Month Closing

12. Cash Up Reporting

13. Booking of all therapy services in the customer book before services can be done

14 Inventory Control duties

a) Performance of weekly spot checks by brand

b) Performance of inventory reconciliations

c) Inspection of inventory for expiries, damages as part of spot check

Key Performance Indicators

· Zero customer returns

· Zero cash losses.

· Zero returns due to wrong packaging/billing

· Zero customer complains

· Clean counters at all times.

· Full customer satisfaction

· Zero complains relating to customer experience/service

· 90% collection of all customer data

· Fully charged phones and machines.

· Receiving and responding to all calls to stores

· Correct and neat filing.

· Dispatching documents and files by 1st day of month after

· Perform cash up reporting at close of every business day.

· Zero services performed without booking.

· Zero unposted services.

· Reduced shrinkage to below 1% of inventory value. Preferably nil losses.

· Regular reports on inventory status and reconciliation status

Stakeholders (Key receivers of my work)

1. Finance Manager

2. Internal Audit Manager

3. Reconciliation Accountant

4. Heads of Departments

Requirements:

Knowledge: Computer working knowledge with emphasis on advanced excel.

Skills:

· Organizational skills

· Time Management skills

· Communication skills

· Customer service skills

· Leadership skills

· Abilities Multi-tasking

· Target driven

· Deliver results under tight deadlines

· Project a professional image

· Team player

Qualifications:

· Diploma in any Business related course

· Computer literacy.

Work Experience (Period)

· 3 years experience

CORE VALUES

Integrity

· Act honestly and with integrity.

· Show respect for others in the way they conduct themselves.

· Respect confidentiality.

Competence and Care

· Carry out work competently and with care.

· Ensure they have an appropriate level of relevant knowledge and skill to carry out a piece of work.

· Must continue to develop their knowledge and skills in a manner appropriate for their role

Impartiality

· Must ensure that your professional judgement is not compromised, and cannot reasonably be seen to be compromised, by bias, conflict of interest, or the undue influence of others.

Compliance

· Must comply with all relevant legal, regulatory and professional requirements.

· Must take reasonable steps to ensure they are not placed in a position where they are unable to comply.

Speaking up

· Should speak up if they believe, or have reasonable cause to believe, that a course of action is unethical or is unlawful.

· Must take reasonable steps to ensure users are aware of any substantial issues with a piece of work for which they are responsible or in which they have had significant involvement, if those issues might reasonably influence the decision-making or judgement of users.

Communication

· Communicate in a timely manner, clearly, and in a way that takes into account the users.

· Show clearly that they take responsibility for their work when communicating with users.