Thursday March 26, 2020 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has today announced new protocols regarding the purchase or refilling of gas cylinders.





The latest directives come in the wake of several cases and reports regarding hiked gas prices.





"EPRA has received reports that a section of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) traders are arbitrarily hiking prices at retail points," reads a section of the statement.





To counter this, the body announced that moving forward, all receipts must indicate the name, address and telephone number of the retailer, as well as the name and telephone number of consumer, the date of the transaction, the cylinder brand, the serial number of the cylinder, the net weight of the cylinder in Kgs the unit price.





"Accordingly, and in order to ensure transparency in retail prices of LPG, traders are required to issue receipts for all LPG transactions in compliance with regulation 19(7) of the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations of 2019.”





James Irungu, a senior official at Vivo Energy (a registered vendor), said that they welcomed the move to enforce these measures, stating that it was the only way to weed out greedy and unscrupulous vendors.





"These measures were actually enacted to flush out such dealers.”





“It is quite unethical for one to take advantage of consumers during this period," he intimated.





0708 444 000 or 0709 336 000) or via compliance@epra.go.ke. EPRA urged consumers to report any cases of price hikes or non-compliance with the latest guidelines through hotline numbers (or) or via





"EPRA shall not hesitate to take stern action including revocation of licenses for traders who will not adhere to these guidelines," reads an excerpt of the statement sent out by the energy regulator.





One of the actions currently being employed by the regulator is the revocation of trading licenses of companies found guilty of breaching the new rules.



