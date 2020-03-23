_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 23, 2020 - Blogger Robert Alai has been released on a Ksh150, 000 cash bail after spending the weekend in police cells.





Alai was arrested on Friday after presenting himself at the DCI headquarters where he had been summoned to and later taken to Muthaiga Police Station for publishing information suggesting that there had been deaths linked to the Coronavirus in Kenya.





As part of his bail conditions, the revered blogger, who is known to speak the truth to power, was banned from posting any social media updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.





When he was arraigned on Monday morning, the prosecution told the court that Alai's post was in contravention of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, 2018.





According to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act of 2018:





"A person who knowingly publishes information that is false in print, broadcast, data or over a computer system, that is calculated or results in panic, chaos, or violence among citizens of the republic, or which is likely to discredit the reputation of a person commits an offense and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both."





So far, Kenya has confirmed 15 cases of the deadly coronavirus - all imported.



