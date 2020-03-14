_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 14, 2020- Police in Kakamega are holding a 23-year-old man who broke into the KCB bank in the town.





The suspected identified as Jason Munai is said to have accessed the bank through the building’s roof on Friday night.





The suspect, who is thought to be mentally ill, deactivated the bank’s security system and went ahead to defecate in the banking hall.









While Munai gained entry into the bank’s ATM lobby, he did not steal any money.





Confirming the bizarre incident, Kakamega OCPD David Kabena said they have arrested a security guard who was on duty to help with the probe.





The suspect is expected to undergo a mental assessment before he is arraigned in court for attempted robbery.



