Thursday, March 5, 2020-

Media personality Betty Kyallo’s sister Mercy, has left men salivating after she shared these sultry photos on social media.





The well-endowed lass posed half-naked, wearing nothing but a leather-brown piece of cloth to cover her modesty.





She paraded acres of her thunder thighs and thirsty men are losing it.





She captioned the photos:





“‘Skin to skin





“They call it the Age of Aquarius.





“A time of learning & unlearning.





“Building confidence in my roots’.





See the photos below.



