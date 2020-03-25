_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - Majority of Kenyans are surviving from hand to mouth following the semi-lockdown brought by the spread of corona virus.





This lady, who is a single mother, took to social media and revealed that she is ready to hawk her private parts to make ends meet.





She has been sent home for two months without pay by her employer and so, she is wondering how she will survive the harsh times.





See what she posted.



