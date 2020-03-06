_________________________________________________________________________
Friday, March 6, 2020 - Former England captain David Beckham has emerged top in the list of footballers 'your wife wants to sleep with' after garnering 21.25 percent of the vote in a survey of 1,324 women by Ticketgum.com.
Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, comes second with Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, taking third place.
Beckham is the only retired footballer in the list that also features Cristiano Ronaldo and his nemesis, Lionel Messi.
See the full list below.
David Beckham 21.25% - Retired English former professional footballer
Paulo Gazzaniga 15% - Tottenham Hotspur
Ruben Loftus-Cheek 13.75% - Chelsea
Andre Gomes 11.25% - Everton
Marco Asensio 8.75% - Real Madrid
Olivier Giroud 7.5% - Chelsea
Gerard Pique 7.5% - Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo 6.25% - Juventus
Lionel Messi 5% - Barcelona
Sergio Ramos 3.75% - Real Madrid
