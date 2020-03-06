_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 - Former England captain David Beckham has emerged top in the list of footballers 'your wife wants to sleep with' after garnering 21.25 percent of the vote in a survey of 1,324 women by Ticketgum.com.





Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, comes second with Chelsea midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, taking third place.





Beckham is the only retired footballer in the list that also features Cristiano Ronaldo and his nemesis, Lionel Messi.





See the full list below.





David Beckham 21.25% - Retired English former professional footballer





Paulo Gazzaniga 15% - Tottenham Hotspur





Ruben Loftus-Cheek 13.75% - Chelsea





Andre Gomes 11.25% - Everton





Marco Asensio 8.75% - Real Madrid





Olivier Giroud 7.5% - Chelsea





Gerard Pique 7.5% - Barcelona





Cristiano Ronaldo 6.25% - Juventus





Lionel Messi 5% - Barcelona





Sergio Ramos 3.75% - Real Madrid



