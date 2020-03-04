_________________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has turned a year older and despite his tribulations, he celebrated the special day with his family.





Sonko shared photos of his birthday celebration on his page and encouraged his followers to always be proud of themselves no matter what they are going through.





The Governor, who is turning 45, was in the company of his family including his wife, kids and granddaughter.





“Shida yetu wa Kenya nikuogopa aibu ndogo ndogo."





"Be proud of yourself no matter how bad the situation is."





"Just appreciate your family."





"As I thank God for another additional year on my life and as one of the youngest grandfathers, I'm so so glad that my grand Dorraa Sasha will soon have a kid Sis."





"Haters talk during the day but sleep at night and life goes on as usual. ” He posted.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST