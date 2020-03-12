_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 12, 2020 - The Government of Kenya has set aside Sh 500 million to boost the tourism sector which has been derailed by the Coronavirus threat.





Announcing this on Wednesday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, said the Sh 500 million will help the tourism sector recover from the impact of coronavirus, even as the virus continues to deal with painful blows to the sector.





Balala said part of the money will be used to restore confidence in Kenya as a preferred travel destination.





“The Government is prepared and committed to ensuring that covid-19 does not get into the country a reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a task force to coordinate Kenya’s preparedness, prevention and response to the disease,” Balala said



