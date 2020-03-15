_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has done it yet again after it vowed never quarantine tenants of the Ong'ata Rongai apartment in which the first COVID-19 patient lived.





Speaking at the apartment where he led fumigation of the apartment, Fedelis Lago Deputy Director of Public Health, said there is no cause of alarm and the situation will be contained.





"For now we will just fumigate all the houses within this apartment.”





“We will also sensitize residents on how to remain safe and keenly observe any signs of the virus.”





“We ask everyone to ensure they immediately present themselves and kids with fever, running nose and chills to present themselves to a health facility, "said Lago.





Lago also called on residents to observe high levels of hygiene as a precaution and to avoid crowded places.





This comes even as the Kajiado County Gov ernment set aside 12 beds for isolation of any cases reported at Olekasasi dispensary.





The isolation facility will include 6 males and 6 females wards which is already equipped with safety measures and trained personnel.





20 more beds will be set aside at the Kitengela sub county hospital according to the county executive committee member committee (Cecm) of health Easter Somoire.



