Thursday March 26, 2020 - Kenyans have expressed their disappointment after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino offered to donate 50% of his salary towards the fight against Covid-19.





Babu made the offer on social media after President Uhuru Kenyatta told the nation that his pay would be slashed by 80%.





Irate members of the public questioned the legislator's conscience, with calls for him to spare Kenyans from the alleged 'PR stunt' and donate towards the medical bill of Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve whom he shot and put in ICU.





The angry netizens castigated the legislator, arguing that if he was genuinely donating money for a good cause, there was no need for public announcements.





"You should have done it silently though but as usual all our Kenyan leaders donate loudly.”

“Some donate in words and do not actualize," Gideon Maritim stated.





"It makes completely no sense for you to donate 50 per cent to fight Coronavirus and there is DJ Evolve who has unpaid bills," one Lawi argued.





"Hello Babu, please fight your ego and swallow your arrogance to begin settling Felix Orinda's aka DJ Evolve's hospital bills that have since escalated. DJ Evolve wouldn't have been lying there today if you never got baselessly reckless with your firearm," Edwin Obara claimed.





"First settle the bills of the man you put in hospital before coming here to make meaningless statements that you most likely won't follow through," David Mwangi lamented.





"Your contribution to fighting Covid-19 is void! Make sure DJ Evolve gets the basic needs during these struggling times, Evolve needs you most," Jona Macharia added.





Sarcastically, others argued that Owino donates to both causes, adding that donating to the pandemic alone would only remind them of the January 17 incident.





"Actually 100% will work well. 50% give it to DJ Evolve and 50% donate to help curb Covid-19. By doing this, every living thing in this world will forgive you. Otherwise, your behaviour still can't be redeemed," moniker @Kijanafacts argued.





The Kenyan DAILY POST