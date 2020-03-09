_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020

- Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, took to social media and splashed photos getting romantic with his Kikuyu wife.





The youthful Legislator and his beautiful wife posed for the cameras like teenagers in love.





She was rocking a red hot dress that made her resemble a model while Babu was dressed in a sharp suit.





Babu gushed over his wife and expressed how lucky he was to marry such a beautiful woman.





“Happy women’s day love. Yenyewe niliangukia.” He captioned one of the photos.





See romantic pics that the controversial lawmaker posted.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



