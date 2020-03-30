_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, many Kenyans now fear contracting the virus after it emerged that various surfaces could be the agents of spreading the disease.





Below is a list of 15 common objects we all come into contact with on an almost daily basis;





Phone handsets





Door handles of cars/house/toilet/fridge





TV remotes





Taps shutter/opener





Table surfaces





Bag handles





Computer mouse





Money





Lift/elevator buttons





Keys





Biometric scanners in banks





ATMs buttons





Pens/document Files





Laptop keyboards





Using the same towel to wipe your wet hands





The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommends daily disinfection for frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.





The CDC also recommends the use of detergent or soap and water on dirty surfaces prior to disinfection.



