Monday March 30, 2020 - As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, many Kenyans now fear contracting the virus after it emerged that various surfaces could be the agents of spreading the disease.
Below is a list of 15 common objects we all come into contact with on an almost daily basis;
Phone handsets
Door handles of cars/house/toilet/fridge
TV remotes
Taps shutter/opener
Table surfaces
Bag handles
Computer mouse
Money
Lift/elevator buttons
Keys
Biometric scanners in banks
ATMs buttons
Pens/document Files
Laptop keyboards
Using the same towel to wipe your wet hands
The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommends daily disinfection for frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
The CDC also recommends the use of detergent or soap and water on dirty surfaces prior to disinfection.
