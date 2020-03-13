_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 13, 2020 - Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Dr Ouma Oluga, has advised Kenyans not to go to hospitals if they develop coronavirus symptoms.





Instead, Dr Oluga urged Kenyans to call 0800721316, the toll free hotline provided by the Ministry of Health.





“Do not go to hospital if you suspect you have coronavirus.”





“Instead, you should self-isolate at home and call 0800721316, the toll free hotline provided by the Ministry of Health,’





“Health workers with proper protection will then call and from preliminary assessment determine if you need isolation in a health facility,” Oluga wrote in a column in a local daily.





The KPMDU boss said going to hospital is risking lives of other people who are not sick.





“If you’re sick and you go to hospital, you risk infecting more people who have even more compromised immunity,” Oluga stated.





On Friday, Kenya became the 13th African nation to register coronavirus case.





The female patient is in an isolation unit at Kenyatta National Hospital.



