Scale BUC 6

Qualifications

Holder of CPA I.

Five (5) years’ relevant experience

MUST have work at least three (3) years at the level of Audit Assistant II Scale 5 or in a comparable position.

A Certificate in relevant computer packages.

Demonstrable knowledge of ICT applications.

Certified Internal Auditor I (CIA I) will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Examining and vouching accounting andstores documents.

Making physical checks of stores.

Updating audit reference records.

Verifying assets and liabilities.

Collecting data for Audit report.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor form time to time.

How to Apply

All applicants must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, by getting clearances from the following bodies: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); Commission for University Education (CUE); and Current Certificate of Good Conduct from the National Police Service (NPS).

deadline for receiving applications for all the positions advertised is 6th April, 2020 at 5.00 pm. The reference number of the position applied for should be clearly indicated and three (3) copies of the Application addressed and sent to: The Principal, Bomet University College, P.O Box 701-20400, BOMET. Interested applicants should visit the Bomet University College website https://www.buc.ac.ke for detailed Job Specifications, Terms of Service, Remuneration and other Job Requirements. Thefor receiving applications for all the positions advertised isThe reference number of the position applied for should be clearly indicated and three (3) copies of the Application addressed and sent to:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Bomet University College is an Equal Opportunity Employer.