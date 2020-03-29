_________________________________________________________________________
Scale BUC 6
Qualifications
- Holder of CPA I.
- Five (5) years’ relevant experience
- MUST have work at least three (3) years at the
level of Audit Assistant II Scale 5 or in a comparable position.
- A Certificate in relevant computer packages.
- Demonstrable knowledge of ICT applications.
- Certified Internal Auditor I (CIA I) will be
an added advantage.
Responsibilities
- Examining and vouching accounting andstores
documents.
- Making physical checks of stores.
- Updating audit reference records.
- Verifying assets and liabilities.
- Collecting data for Audit report.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the
immediate supervisor form time to time.
How to Apply
All applicants must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, by getting clearances from the following bodies: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); Commission for University Education (CUE); and Current Certificate of Good Conduct from the National Police Service (NPS).
Interested applicants should visit the Bomet University College website https://www.buc.ac.ke for detailed Job Specifications, Terms of Service, Remuneration and other Job Requirements. The deadline for receiving applications for all the positions advertised is 6th April, 2020 at 5.00 pm. The reference number of the position applied for should be clearly indicated and three (3) copies of the Application addressed and sent to: The Principal, Bomet University College, P.O Box 701-20400, BOMET.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Bomet University College is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Persons having difficulties in performing activities of daily life and marginalised groups are encouraged to apply.
