Tuesday March 24, 2020 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, is in the news yet again for all the wrong reasons.





This is after he allegedly dismissed his wife, Mary Kilobi, over hosting politicians in his house.





While laying down the rules of operation in his house, Atwoli, whose marriage to Kilobi is almost on the rocks due to their age difference and the fact that he spends most of his time doing politics and has little or no time for his wife, told Kilobi to keep off his political visitors for her own good.





Previously, Kilobi had prevailed upon him to stop entertaining visitors at their home now that the country is dealing the Coronavirus pandemic and dishing out cash to political delegations.





But the elderly Atwoli will hear none of it.





The man has realised he needs the politicians - hopefully not more than he needs the wife - and declared that his home is open to any visitor.





This is after a number of politicians and leaders from his community threatened to distance themselves from him after he closed his doors on them.





The unionist will do anything to remain relevant and has swallowed the bait oblivious of the danger he is putting his wife and family in.





Atwoli is on record dismissing the dangers of Coronavirus and even daring the deadly virus to catch up with him.



