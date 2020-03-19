_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday March 19, 2020 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has accused Kenyans of dramatizing the whole Coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking during a Press Conference on Wednesday, Atwoli said that there was no need for a lockdown because the situation can be contained adding that Kenyans are just being dramatic.
“We don’t want Kenyans to dramatize the situation of coronavirus or take advantage as if it is the only outbreak that we are witnessing."
"There are people who engage in casual employment, seasonal jobs or are on contracts of a temporary nature and are paid on daily a basis…"
"We do not want them to lose their daily bread simply because we are dramatizing the whole coronavirus thing,” Atwoli stated.
The COTU boss further said there have been worse cases in the past and the situations have been contained.
Therefore, he perceives that COVID-19 is a scare that can be contained by medics without too much unnecessary drama.
“We have had outbreaks of malaria, tuberculosis and diseases like bird flu and Ebola in West Africa, which were properly controlled and dealt with."
"We should not close down businesses as if it is a time of war."
"Our medics are up to the task."
"Let us not dramatize effects of this disease,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

