Friday March 13, 2020 - Blogger Dennis Itumbi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has disclosed details of the alleged system, fighting Deputy President William Ruto from ascending into the presidency in 2022, and the force behind the DP's escalating woes.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Itumbi detailed that the system was deeply rooted and was led by anonymous powerful people outside government.





During the burial ceremony of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, Ruto revealed that there was a plot to lock him out of the presidency, with the DCI offices being used to lead the onslaught.





"I want to tell them, maybe you will have to kill me but nothing will stop me, I will not look back or give up.”





“I know there is a bigger scheme to destroy my office and ensure I do not go anywhere.”





“The schemers are trying to threaten, undermine and demean my office in a bid to stop me, they may have the system but I have God," a visibly angry Ruto cried foul.





Apart from lamenting on the plot to lock him out of State House, Ruto had also proclaimed that his officer, Kenei, was murdered to scare him and separate him from his family.





"Who is this system? It's a cabal of people who sit in government but act formally on several issues.”





“There is only one person who in my knowledge came face to face with it, President Uhuru Kenyatta, before the 2013 elections and he ended up telling us that those guys were demons.





"Another person is Raila Odinga as Prime Minister (in the Grand Coalition Government with Retired President Mwai Kibaki).”





“When Odinga complained about it, he lamented on lack of carpet and toilets.”





“Ruto is complaining about the system targeting his life.”





“Everyone has a view about the system, but only one man is complaining about a serious issue," Itumbi stated.



