



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - DCI detectives have made a big breakthrough in the cold blooded murder of Deputy President William Ruto’s security guard, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead in his house in Imara Daima estate.





The Detectives have been trying to unravel what happened before Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was killed.





The sleuths are now sure that Kenei was murdered and at least three strangers were in his house when he was shot dead.





According to reports, the three suspects are said to have colluded with an employee from a mobile service provider, who ensured that data from the officer's phone was cleared.





The detectives have now retrieved the data, something that might give more clues to the investigation.





"At long last, we have cracked the case; this was pure murder," a senior detective revealed.





Additionally, the three suspects are said to have been in communication with a senior official at Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee House Annex office.





Detectives are also trying to unravel the role of a former security officer played in the murder.





A post-mortem report by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on the body of the Sergeant revealed that Kenei died of a gunshot wound, by a bullet fired under his chin which exited through his forehead.





No other wounds were discovered other than the bullet's entry on the chin and exit on the forehead, with the gun believed to have been placed at close skin contact.





The deceased was to record a statement in connection to the fake Ksh39 billion arms deal.

Kenei was on duty at Ruto’s office when embattled former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa walked in accompanied by two foreigners on Thursday, February 13 to sign the fake deal.





