_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 20, 2020 - This Asian lady was kicked out of a supermarket for reportedly refusing to use a hand sanitizer.





Shoppers are required to sanitize their hands before entering the supermarket as a measure to stem out the possible spread of the Coronavirus.





However, this lady is said to have blatantly refused to do so.





The supermarket’s management was forced to drag her out before she could touch items on the shelves.





In the video, the stubborn lady is seen protesting the supermarkets’ move to kick her out.





This happened in Ghana which has so far has confirmed 6 cases of Coronavirus.





Watch the video below.