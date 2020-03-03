Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - Tanzanian hot-shot Diamond Platinumz is currently the talk of town after allegedly parting ways with his Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna.





Diamond wooed Tanasha after he was dumped by Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, for cheating, claiming that he was ready to settle down.





However, the leopard doesn’t change its spots and it appears Simba, as he calls himself, is done with Tanasha after siring a baby with her.





While Diamond has not spoken on the break-up rumors, Tanasha has all but confirmed the break up with a series of angry rants on her social media platforms.





Meanwhile, Diamond’s friend and WCB signee, Rayvanny, has caused a stir on social media after he appeared to celebrate to mock Tanasha.





Taking to Facebook, Rayvanny, wrote:





“Asanteni kwa Watoto ..tumemalizana na East Africa Jee ..Mantaka Simba Asongee Nchi gani tena”





“Oooh!!! Polen i B ado Naskia Rwanda and Burundi ndo tumalizane na Mambo ya East Africa”





From the post, Rayvanny was insinuating that Diamond is on a mission to have baby mamas in all East African countries and has no intention of settling down.





He has a baby mama in Tanzania (Hamisa Mobeto) Uganda (Zari) and now Kenya (Tanasha)





However, majority of Kenyans have no sympathy for Tanasha as they reckon that she knew what she was getting herself into.





