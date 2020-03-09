_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday March 7, 2020 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to avoid being used by politicians to settle some political scores.





Speaking on Sunday in a function in Murang’a, Nyoro also dared Kinoti to arrest Ruto if he is man enough.





The youthful MP also expressed displeasure with how detractors of DP Ruto were using all available means to frustrate him politically.





The lawmaker said it was time the DCI stopped playing sideshows and bring Ruto to book if at all he has a case against him.





"These daily vitishos (threats) must come to an end.”





“And to Kinoti and your masters, go directly to the main man himself if you are men enough.”





“Muache kutisha watu hapa na pale. (Stop trying to scare people every day)." Nyoro said.





Nyoro’s sentiments came one day after the DP claimed that woes that have befallen his office are sponsored by some Government officers who are also threatening those supporting his presidential quest in 2022.



