Sunday March 8, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has expressed fear for his life following the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was his chief security officer at his Harambee Annex office.





Speaking yesterday during the burial of Kenei, Ruto said there was an elaborate plan being hatched through the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to not only soil his name but also eliminate him from the country's political equation.





He said those behind the scheme were boasting of how he will "not be there soon".









“I am aware that there is a huge scheme that has been orchestrated to demean and to destroy my office and to ensure that I do not get anywhere," Ruto said.





He accused the DCI of being used to settle political scores by discrediting his office at the expense of doing its work impartially and independently.





"The DCI has been mobilised, for political reasons, to discredit and destroy my office with all manner nonsense and to bring me down.”





“Those in this scheme are boasting that I will not be there soon.”





“Since the system cannot elect anybody, they can only kill.”





“But there is GOD in heaven," he said.



