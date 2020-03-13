_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 3, 2020 - Kiss 100 presenter and slay queens’ worst nightmare, Andrew Kibe, was spotted getting cosy with an unidentified woman.





Questions have been raised whether Kibe is dating the woman or he was just whispering sweet nothings to her with the aim of landing a one night stand.





Kibe has been in the frontline bashing post-wall women and advising men to go for young and fresh ladies yet in these photos, he is getting cozy with a high mileage woman who seems to have tasted all sizes of “cassavas.”.





See photos taken by a paparazzi .







