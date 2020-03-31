_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020-

Retired Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki is dead.





His demise was announced by John Cardinal Njue on Tuesday morning urging Kenyans to pray for the repose of his soul.





“A sombre morning as His Eminence John Cardinal Njue has announced the passing on of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki.





“Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” read the short message.





The former archbishop is said to have suffered a long illness to which he finally succumbed.





He had been living at a retirement in Nairobi together with other retired archbishops where they were taken care of by the Catholic Church.





He would be remembered for his fearlessness and often spoke truth to power.





He was among the key figures who opposed late former dictator Daniel Arap Moi during the struggle for multi-party democracy.





He served in many roles and places: assistant priest at Makadara, Nairobi; Education Secretary-General of Catholic Bishops; student at Rochester College, New York; Bishop of Machakos, later of Nakuru and finally the Archbishop of Nairobi.





The cleric will be remembered as one of the influential voices which opposed the Kanu government specifically on the directive that forced voters to queue or line up behind their candidate.





He is also remembered to have risked his life by supporting victims of clashes in Rift Valley.

Ndingi served as Bishop of Machakos, Nakuru and as Archbishop of Nairobi, where he is said to have invested heavily in education.





According to Nation, he is also the only Kenyan Catholic bishop to have celebrated his golden (50th) episcopal Jubilee in the country.





In 2019, he celebrated 50 years since his ordination as bishop by Pope Paul VI in Uganda during the pontiff’s historic visit to Africa.



