Friday March 20, 2020 - Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o pulled a surprise on Friday after he appointed himself as the acting Health Minister for his County.





In a statement shared by County Secretary Godfrey Kigochi, the Governor announced new appointments after which he declared himself the Health CEC until a substantive appointment is made.





"In the meantime, the Department of Health and Sanitation will be managed by the Governor himself before the appointment of a substantive CEC," the notice read in part.





Governor Nyong'o nominated Dr Joyce Atieno Osogo to take over Roads, Public Works and Transport Ministry while Prof. Judith Migunda Attyang' takes over Business, Co-operatives and Marketing.





The Governor further explained that the appointments and the reshuffles he conducted were in order to improve service delivery in the County.



