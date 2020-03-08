_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 8, 2020 - Anxiety has gripped Kenyans after a man who arrived in the country on Friday died hours after exhibiting symptoms associated with the deadly Coronavirus.





The 59-year old man who is a Kenyan of Asian descent was rushed to a private hospital in Nairobi where his condition deteriorated and was moved to the ICU where he passed away.





According to reports, the man complained of difficulty in breathing and high body temperature - symptoms that are associated with the COVID-19 virus that spreading rapidly world over.





Officers from the Ministry of Health are said to have collected samples from the deceased to establish what led to his death.









However, the officers stated that while he may have exhibited symptoms similar to the coronavirus, he may not have contacted the disease as there are several other diseases with the same symptoms.





The government unveiled an isolation facility with a bed capacity of 120 was unveiled at Mbagathi Hospital on Friday as it steps up its preparedness and response to the disease that started in China in December 2019 and has so far spread to over 70 countries and killed over 3000 people.





Speaking on the country's preparedness, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said:





"We have an emergency response unit going around everywhere that will respond immediately to any issue.





“We have also activated the emergency center, closely monitoring the evolution of the virus to enable us to follow up on the case,"



