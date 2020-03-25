_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - Former Kigumo Member of Parliament, Jamleck Kamau, has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock down the country for at least three weeks, to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.





Addressing the media yesterday, Kamau urged the President to emulate other countries like South Africa which has declared a total lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.





“I urge the Government to follow in the footsteps of other African countries like South Africa and call for a complete lockdown of at least 15-21 days,” he stated.





The former MP said that if Kenya is not careful, the country may find itself in a situation like that of Italy or the United States.





“It is important for us to take necessary measures to curb the spread of this disease.”





“The only option we have is to do what we have to do,” he added.





As of Wednesday, Italy had reported 6,820 deaths so far with over 60,000 coronavirus cases while the United States stands at 784 deaths and over 50,000 confirmed cases.





On Tuesday, WHO warned that the United States could become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak after a “very large acceleration” in the number of cases.





Kamau also expressed concern in the way the Government has been handling both imported cases and those in isolation, accusing them of laxity.





“If we do not stop this now, we are headed for the worst and the only thing we can do from there is to start preparing mass graves,” he warned.



