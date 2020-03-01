Sunday, March 1, 2020 -An adulterous wife who can’t keep her legs intact was caught red handed by her husband dishing out the forbidden fruit to another man in a shack.





The aggrieved husband busted his wife in the middle of a heated sex session with her mpango wa kando, who lives in a mabati house.

From the video, you can tell that the young man who had dickimatized the married woman was really struggling with life but his good dick had confused her.





The jilted man recorded the whole incident as his wife and mpango wa kando scrambled for their clothes.





Although the incident was recorded in a foreign country, we understand that the aggrieved husband was lamenting in the video of how he had contracted a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) from his cheating wife.





He further said that this is not the first time he has caught his wife cheating.





Confused by the turn of events, the randy lovers quickly dressed up to cover their naked bodies as the aggrieved husband recorded a video.





Watch the dramatic video.







