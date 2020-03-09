_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, caused a stir after he lost his cool and smashed his phone on the floor when he was addressing the press.





Atwoli wondered how foreigners can access the second highest office in the Republic without the knowledge of the Deputy President.





The fiery COTU boss rose from his seat while addressing the press after losing cool and chanted his signature “Shenzi”slogan before smashing his expensive phone believed to be I-Phone X on the floor.





Watch the dramatic video.







