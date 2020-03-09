_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020

- A married woman has exposed a notorious slay queen who is about to wreck her marriage after she snooped through her husband’s phone.





Her husband has been soliciting for sex and nudes from the young lady.





The shameless man has been sending the notorious slay queen money in exchange for nudes and erotic videos.





The jilted woman exposed the slay queen in a popular telegram channel saying, “ Expose this lady, anauzia mzee yangu nudes. Habari ifikie famila yake wajue tabia ako nayo.”





See the expose.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST