Friday, March 6, 2020 - American singer Selena Gomez has reminded President Uhuru Kenyatta of a pledge he made in 2018 at the Global Citizen event, to increase funding for education to 30% of our national budget, which he is yet to fulfill.





The Heart Wants What It Wants singer was in Kenya last December were she spent days doing community work.





During that tour, she visited schools under construction in collaboration with the WE Organization.





That is when she came face to face with the state of education, especially where the girl child is involved and she didn’t like what she saw.





“Hey guys it’s Selena, I just got back from an incredible trip to Kenya where I had the opportunity to meet with remarkable young people and teachers, who are fighting for the right to a free, quality and inclusive education.





“However, countless students in Kenya are not receiving a quality education. Including the 59 percent of girls who are not even going to school,” Selena wrote on Instagram then.





Yesterday, the 27 year old shared a video on her social media pages reminding Uhuru to follow up on that promise.





Watch that video below.