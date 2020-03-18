_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 18, 2020- In a move aimed to stem the possible spread of the coronavirus in Kenya, the All Saints Cathedral has outlined strict guidelines.





The church has suspended its weekday and Sunday services in line with the government's directive on social distancing.





While those who had planned to carry out weddings at the church have been advised to cancel or postpone the ceremonies for at least 30 days.





However, those who still wish to continue with the weddings are required to seek special permission and will be allowed to go ahead on the condition that the wedding does not last for more than 30 minutes and is not attended by more than 10 people.





This will also apply to funerals where the clergy will be availed to mourn with the bereaved on the condition that the funeral ceremonies are not attended by more than 10 people.





Meanwhile, the main sanctuary at the All Saints Cathedral will remain open for individual prayers with the staff expected to maintain regular sanitation.





Kenya has so far confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 and all the patients are being isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital.



