Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has left tongues wagging with her birthday message to comedian, Eric Omondi.





The self-declared president of single mothers revealed that her raunchy video with the skinny funny-man saw her lover dump her and called on Eric to ‘collect her’





In the said video, a skimpily dressed Akothee was seen simulating sex with Eric in a club while they were both tipsy.





The mother of five went on to heap praise on Eric for his hard work which has seen him win international awards.





Read her post below.





“BABY THAT OUR VIDEO MADE MR X TO DUMP ME 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️NOW YOU MUST COLLECT ME 🙏🏾





“There are some people that you can't help but just love them, I fell in love with you from the day I learnt about you on social media, you are one of the rare games in this industry, the most hardworking Luo that's know, I thought I was energetic, but your hunger for success is put of this world 🙏🏾 ,





“some men at your age are kept by women who pay their Bill's for them to live a life, but look at you , all famed up, international comedian , holding international awards , showcasing his talent world wide ,





“ Mr from Grass to grace, my orphan babe, most orphans should learn from you 🙏🏾 , you give me energy my love, ❤❤ just know that that our video ,made Mr X to dump me, so you must collect me,





I ESTHER AKOTH OMONDI. LOVES YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK. HAPPY BIRTHDAY RWATH @ericomondi . Erick marwa ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ ”



