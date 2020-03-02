0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Monday, March 2, 2020-An elderly University lecturer has tied the  knot  with his youthful lover.

The educated old man who is identified as, Professor Eric Busere Mugerwa,  a former lecturer of research methods and Dean School of Business Administration  at Nkumba University in Uganda,  married his youthful lover through a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday.

His newly wedded wife  is young enough to be his daughter.

The Professor divorced his aging wife and his special appetite for young girls is well known.

See photos of the old man's  traditional wedding that have caused chaos on social media.





The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top