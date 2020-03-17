_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - Social media users have called out Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni over poor hygiene.





The aging dictator, who has refused to hand over power to the young generation, was captured on camera spitting saliva and squeezing his mucus when he was addressing the press on the state of the nation.





Renowned lawyer and political analyst, Professor Makau Mutua, commented on the video saying, “T his is really BAD. What if Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has coronavirus? Even if he doesn’t. Totally PRIMITIVE. As they say in Kikamba, Ngai! [God!]





Watch the video.

This is really BAD. What if Ugandan President @KagutaMuseveni has coronavirus? Even if he doesn’t. Totally PRIMITIVE. As they say in Kikamba, Ngai! [God!] pic.twitter.com/C4xzknTjmH — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) March 17, 2020







