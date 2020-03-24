_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Fading city socialite, Vera Sidika, has confirmed that she has broken up with her Tanzanian hunk boyfriend.





After Vera dumped singer Otile Brown and accused him of having a tiny dick that couldn’t satisfy her, she landed another hot man from Tanzania.





They started displaying a lot of love on social media and we all thought that she had finally found a man to settle down with after peddling flesh in different continents.





However, their much hyped affair has hit a snag.





Vera said that she walked out of the relationship because it was toxic.





She further added that she will not stay in a toxic relationship to impress people.





This is what Vera posted on her official IG page, confirming that the hyped affair with the Tanzania hunk has hit a snag.