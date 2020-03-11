_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has stated that the BBI rally set to take place on Saturday, March 21, in Rift Valley region would be a game-changer.





In a statement posted on the senator's Twitter page on Tuesday, Murkomen disclosed that the BBI rally in Nakuru would be supported by all the leaders in the region, unlike other places where cracks have emerged.





"The Rift Valley BBI rally will be different from all others.”





“We have agreed that all leaders from all the 11 counties will participate fully without party factions or mini-factions.”





"Each county will hold their consultation and we shall converge in Eldoret on March 21 to have a harmonized document for the larger Rift Valley Region," read an excerpt from the senator's statement.





Additionally, Murkomen stated that the leaders would have a consultation meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet in Iten on Friday.





"This process has my full endorsement, participation support," he concluded.





This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta held a consultative meeting with governors from Rift Valley at State House, Nairobi, in which he confirmed he will attend the Nakuru rally.





The governors briefed him on the planning of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally scheduled for Saturday.



