Position:

Administrator, Training Academy





Reporting to: Human Resource Manager

Location : Nairobi, Kenya

About The Role

The Training Academy Administrator role shall have the overall responsibility of overseeing the entire training administration duties at the company’s Technical Training Academy. She will also assist the Human Resource Manager in overseeing other training activities in the group of companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Participate in creating and implementing training programs in the academy and the company;

· Maintain training records (e.g. trainee lists, schedules, attendance sheets)

· Book training rooms and venues and ensure they’re properly set up;

· Prepare and disseminate material (e.g. instructional notes, feedback forms);

· Research on areas of training and make recommendations to management;

· Act as a point-of-contact for training participants and, Human other stakeholders;

· Manage training collateral like banners, booklets, pens, markers;

· Submit reports on training activities and results for follow up;

· Develop the training schedule and calendar and allocate hours and manpower;

· Recommend improvements or new programs;

· Carryout training need assessments and training evaluation on an ongoing basis;

· Resolve issues relating to training as they arise onsite;

· Perform other duties as may be required by the supervisor on management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

· A degree in Business, Psychology, Education, Technical Education, Human Resources or any other relevant area;

· Proven experience as a Training Administrator, Training Assistant or similar role

· Excellent experience in managing processes and teams;

· Knowledge of training procedures, philosophies and approaches;

· Proficient in MS Office;

· Working knowledge of databases and Learning Management Systems (LMS) is a plus;

· Excellent organizational and multitasking ability;

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

· Good attention to detail;





How to apply;

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful career move in one of the fastest growing sectors, apply by submitting your CV in confidence via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and CC placement.esquire@gmail.com.

Kindly indicate your current and expected salary in your application or CV. A competitive remuneration package plus pension and medical cover benefits will be will be offered to the successful candidate.

Note: