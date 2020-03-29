_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Position title:

Administrative Assistant – Intern

Duty station: Regional Office – Nairobi, Kenya

Duration of Assignment: 6 months

Job description

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the UN Migration Agency. With 166 member states it is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. Established in 1951 and now active in over 400 field locations worldwide, IOM works with partners, government and civil society to:

1. Assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration and mobility

2. Advance understanding of migration issues

3. Encourage social and economic development through migration; and

4. Uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants and mobile populations.

IOM is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment. Internal and External candidates are eligible to apply to this vacancy. For the purpose of the vacancy, internal candidates are considered as first-tier candidates.

IOM’s Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa supports and monitors the following countries: Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Through a team of specialists, the Regional Office supports the development, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of projects and initiatives undertaken by country offices and regional programmes.

Responsibilities

Under general supervision of the Senior Regional Resource Management Officer, and under the

direct supervision of the Regional Resource Management Officer, the incumbent will work to provide effective support to the eight Regional Thematic Specialists (RTSs) in IOM Nairobi RO (Senior Regional Emergency and Post Crisis Specialist, Senior Regional Migrant Protection and Assistance Specialist, Senior Regional Labour Migration and Human Development, Regional Migration Environment and Climate Change Specialist, Regional Liaison and Policy Officer, Senior Regional Immigration and Border Management Specialist, Senior Regional Migration Health Specialist and Regional Project Development Officer)

In particular he/she will:

• Provide administrative and logistical support to the Senior Regional Thematic Specialists (RTSs), Regional Project Development Officer (RPDO) and Regional Liaison Policy Officer (RLPO) in terms of: Preparing Travel Authorizations and obtaining the relevant authorization, coordinate flight bookings, prepare security clearance, ensure that staff has obtained their medical clearance and that travel advances are settled in a timely manner.

• Follow up with the RTSs, RPDO and RLPO to submit their Travel Expense claim as soon as they come back from TDY, ensure that all required supporting documentation have been attached, compute the Travel Expense claim following the travel rules and regulations and ensure that settlement is done in a timely manner.

• Provide administrative support to the RTSs, RPDO and RLPO for internal and external meetings, workshops and trainings.

• Prepare and track all Purchase Request Forms (PRFs) for RTSs, RPDO and RLPO activities and office requirements.

• Act as the RTSs, RLPO and RPDO focal point for liaising with other administrative units in the Regional Office like Procurement, Finance, Transport and Human Resources.

• Assist the Resource Management Unit on other Admin duties as maybe required.

• Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

The incumbent is expected to demonstrate the following technical and behavioral competencies:

Behavioral Inclusion & respect for diversity

• Respects and promotes individual and cultural differences

Delivering results

• Produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner

Professionalism

• Demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent and committed manner and exercises careful judgement in meeting day-to-day challenges

Integrity & transparency

• Maintains high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organizational principles/rules and standards of conduct

Teamwork

• Develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results

Managing & sharing knowledge

• Continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge and innovate

Accountability

• Takes ownership for achieving the Organization’s priorities and assumes responsibility for own action and delegated work

Communication

• Encourages and contributes to clear and open communication

Technical

• Works effectively in high-pressure, rapidly changing environments.

• Maintains confidentiality and discretion in appropriate areas of work.

• Communicates professionally and effectively with stakeholders and colleagues

Education

• University degree in Business Administration; An Advanced University degree is an advantage.

• At least one years working experience working as an Administrative Assistant

• Excellent writing and communication skills; ability and proven track record to prepare and present clear and concise papers and reports in English.

• Strong analytical and creative thinking skills.

• High computer literacy; familiarity with standard word processing, spreadsheet, database, publishing, internet research, and e-mail communication.

• Personal commitment, flexibility, efficiency and drive for results; ability to perform research and make effective decisions under time pressure.

• Ability to work effectively and harmoniously with colleagues from varied cultures and professional backgrounds.

How to apply