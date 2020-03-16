0
Position: Administration Manager HR/ADMIN/01/03/2020
Reports To: Human Resource & Administration Director
Job Description
  • Developing strategic initiatives for the administration department in line with the corporate strategy;
    • Developing, implementing and continuously reviewing the operating policies and procedures of the department;
    • Developing service level agreements that facilitate the provision of administrative, recreational and transport services;
    • Overseeing general administrative activities which include provision of courier, switchboard, cleaning services and other outsourced services;
    • Overseeing the provision of transport to ensure timely and efficient delivery of services; preparing responses to audit queries and present these during the scheduled meetings;
  • Ensuring implementation and compliance with relevant ISO standards and procedures; ensuring compliance with company safety policy.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:
  • Served in the grade of Assistant Manager, Administration for a minimum period of three (3) years;
Or
  • Served in the grade of Chief Administration Officer for a minimum period of five (5) years;
  • Bachelor’s degree in Land/Building Economics/Engineering/Business Management or equivalent and
  • Master’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent (an added advantage)
  • Certificate in Leadership Course from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer use and applications. 15 years of relevant experience, 5 of which must be in Management
How to Apply 
