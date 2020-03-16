_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Administration Manager HR/ADMIN/01/03/2020
Reports To: Human Resource & Administration Director
Job Description
- Developing
strategic initiatives for the administration department in line with the
corporate strategy;
- Developing,
implementing and continuously reviewing the operating policies and
procedures of the department;
- Developing
service level agreements that facilitate the provision of administrative,
recreational and transport services;
- Overseeing
general administrative activities which include provision of courier,
switchboard, cleaning services and other outsourced services;
- Overseeing
the provision of transport to ensure timely and efficient delivery of
services; preparing responses to audit queries and present these during
the scheduled meetings;
- Ensuring
implementation and compliance with relevant ISO standards and procedures;
ensuring compliance with company safety policy.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:
- Served
in the grade of Assistant Manager, Administration for a minimum period of
three (3) years;
Or
- Served
in the grade of Chief Administration Officer for a minimum period of five
(5) years;
- Bachelor’s
degree in Land/Building Economics/Engineering/Business Management or
equivalent and
- Master’s
degree in Business Administration or equivalent (an added advantage)
- Certificate
in Leadership Course from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency
in computer use and applications. 15 years of relevant experience, 5 of
which must be in Management
How to Apply
