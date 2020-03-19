_________________________________________________________________________

Vacancy No: CGHR/129/02/20

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.

KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field; –

Internship Area: Administration (One Position)

Project: DGHP

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Commerce or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Below thirty (30) years old

Terms of Engagement

Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship

Applications should include the following

Letter of Application indicating vacancy number

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Applications are due no later than: March 26, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications to:

The Deputy Director, CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578- 40100,

Kisumu.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY