Vacancy No: CGHR/129/02/20
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.
KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field; –
Internship Area: Administration (One Position)
Project: DGHP
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized
institution in any of the following disciplines: Business
Management/Commerce or any other relevant and equivalent qualification
from a recognized institution
- Below thirty (30) years old
Terms of Engagement
Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship
Applications should include the following
- Letter of Application indicating vacancy
number
- Current Resume or CV with names and contact
information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
Applications are due no later than: March 26, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications to:
The Deputy Director, CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578- 40100,
Kisumu.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted
