_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Job Title:

Accounts Clerk

– Importing Company





Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi

Gross Salary: 27k

Our client is a major importer of conveyer and industrial belts. They seek to hire a competent accounts clerk who will be tasked with assisting the with the day to day accounting functions such as keeping financial records updated, preparing reports ,reconciling bank statements and running accounting software programs (e.g. ERP).

Responsibilities

· Responsible for the financial accounting function – accounts payable and accounts receivable

· Responsible for accounting of cash transactions (bank account and petty cash) and reconciliations

· Responsible for allocation and accounting of intercompany transactions and reconciliation with HQ.

· Responsible for filing monthly VAT and Statutory deductions such as PAYE, NSSF, and NHIF.

· Process monthly/weekly accounting reports.

· Responsible for allocation and accounting of intercompany transactions and reconciliation with HQ.

· Process monthly/weekly accounting reports

· Review and disbursement of authorized petty cash requests. Replenishment of petty cash.

· Process accounting documents such as invoices, staff interests, and investment disbursements.

· Initiate authorization and payment of accounting documents

· Prepare and submit statutory deductions to the specific authorities.

· Cash withdrawals, the collection of cheque books and bank statements and any other duties

· Prepare cash books and monthly bank reconciliation statements

· Prepare financial reports to management

· Carry out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervision

Qualifications

· At least a degree in B.Com Financial Management/Accounting Degree or Accounting diploma or equivalent.

· 2 – 3 years’ experience in accounting functions from FMCG Creditors/Debtors

· Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel and Word). Advanced Excel a plus.

· High ethical standards and professionalism.

· Familiar with software programs – SAP/ERP (Navision) or any remote software

· Excellent numerical and analytical abilities

· Excellent in verbal and written communication skills

· Age: 23 to 30 years old

· Good time management, planning, and organizing skills

· Good interpersonal skills

· High-stress tolerance

· Quality and details orientated

· Ability to interact well with others.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Clerk- Importing Company) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 20th March 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.