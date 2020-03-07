0

Title: Accounts Assistant – Law Firm
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 35k – 40k
Our client is a law firm located in Nairobi. They seek to hire a competent and detail oriented Accounts Assistant. They will be responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes.
Responsibilities
  • Review and disbursement of authorized petty cash requests. Replenishment of petty cash.
  • Process accounting documents such as invoices, staff interests, and investment disbursements.
  • Initiate authorization and payment of accounting documents
  • Prepare and submission of with-holding tax and with-holding VAT to KRA before deadlines. Preparation of with-holding VAT certificates.
  • Prepare and submit statutory deductions to the specific authorities.
  • Assist in Review, coding, and filing of financial records.
  • Cash withdrawals, the collection of cheque books and bank statements and any other duties
  • Carry out the formulation, preparation, and monitoring of the Society’s budgets performance reports and cash flows.
  • Ensure compliance with statutory requirements, policies, strategies, procedures, and standards for the Society.
  • Prepare cash books and monthly bank reconciliation statements
  • Prepare financial reports to management
  • Carry out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervisor
Qualifications
  • Degree/Diploma in Commerce/Accounting/business administration
  • Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent
  • Must be conversant with QuickBooks and Sage Accounting package
  • Previous relevant work experience required.
  • At least 2 -3 years of experience.
  • IT proficiency & Account Software skills
  • Analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of principles and standard practices of accounting.
  • Knowledge of budget preparation and control process
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant- Law Firm) to gaprecruitmentservices@gmail.com  before Tuesday 10th  March 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
