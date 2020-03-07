_________________________________________________________________________
Title: Accounts Assistant – Law Firm
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 35k – 40k
Our client is a law firm located in Nairobi. They seek to hire a competent and detail oriented Accounts Assistant. They will be responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes.
Responsibilities
- Review
and disbursement of authorized petty cash requests. Replenishment of petty
cash.
- Process
accounting documents such as invoices, staff interests, and investment
disbursements.
- Initiate
authorization and payment of accounting documents
- Prepare
and submission of with-holding tax and with-holding VAT to KRA before
deadlines. Preparation of with-holding VAT certificates.
- Prepare
and submit statutory deductions to the specific authorities.
- Assist
in Review, coding, and filing of financial records.
- Cash
withdrawals, the collection of cheque books and bank statements and any
other duties
- Carry
out the formulation, preparation, and monitoring of the Society’s budgets
performance reports and cash flows.
- Ensure
compliance with statutory requirements, policies, strategies, procedures,
and standards for the Society.
- Prepare
cash books and monthly bank reconciliation statements
- Prepare
financial reports to management
- Carry
out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervisor
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
in Commerce/Accounting/business administration
- Minimum
CPA Section IV or equivalent
- Must
be conversant with QuickBooks and Sage Accounting package
- Previous
relevant work experience required.
- At
least 2 -3 years of experience.
- IT
proficiency & Account Software skills
- Analytical
skills.
- Knowledge
of principles and standard practices of accounting.
- Knowledge
of budget preparation and control process
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant- Law Firm) to gaprecruitmentservices@gmail.com before Tuesday 10th March 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
