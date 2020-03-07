_________________________________________________________________________

Accounts Assistant – Law Firm





Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35k – 40k

Our client is a law firm located in Nairobi. They seek to hire a competent and detail oriented Accounts Assistant. They will be responsible for reviewing, initiating, reconciling and closing financial payment processes.

Responsibilities

Review and disbursement of authorized petty cash requests. Replenishment of petty cash.

Process accounting documents such as invoices, staff interests, and investment disbursements.

Initiate authorization and payment of accounting documents

Prepare and submission of with-holding tax and with-holding VAT to KRA before deadlines. Preparation of with-holding VAT certificates.

Prepare and submit statutory deductions to the specific authorities.

Assist in Review, coding, and filing of financial records.

Cash withdrawals, the collection of cheque books and bank statements and any other duties

Carry out the formulation, preparation, and monitoring of the Society’s budgets performance reports and cash flows.

Ensure compliance with statutory requirements, policies, strategies, procedures, and standards for the Society.

Prepare cash books and monthly bank reconciliation statements

Prepare financial reports to management

Carry out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Commerce/Accounting/business administration

Minimum CPA Section IV or equivalent

Must be conversant with QuickBooks and Sage Accounting package

Previous relevant work experience required.

At least 2 -3 years of experience.

IT proficiency & Account Software skills

Analytical skills.

Knowledge of principles and standard practices of accounting.

Knowledge of budget preparation and control process

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject ( Accounts Assistant- Law Firm ) to gaprecruitmentservices@gmail.com before Tuesday 10th March 2020.